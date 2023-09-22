Hocking County commissioner indicted after allegedly making more than $19,000 in fraudulent purchases

The auditor’s office launched an investigation after receiving a complaint alleging fraudulent use of the Hocking County Agricultural Society’s credit card.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A current commissioner in Hocking County was indicted Friday on seven criminal counts, related to more than $19,000 in fraudulent credit card purchases.

According to State Auditor Keith Faber’s office, former Hocking County Agricultural Society Secretary Jessica Dicken faces felony counts of telecommunications fraud, money laundering, theft and electric falsification and a misdemeanor count of soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

The auditor’s office launched an investigation after receiving a complaint alleging fraudulent use of the Hocking County Agricultural Society’s credit card.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit determined that Dicken had made $19,084 in fraudulent purchases on the credit card. According to the office, some of the purchases were used to help finance her 2022 campaign for commissioner.

The unit also determined that she reportedly used money to pay for a rental vehicle during a family vacation to Florida.