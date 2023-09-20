Hilliard police investigating death of infant; woman believed to be mother hospitalized

Hilliard police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the infant died.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — A newborn infant is dead after they were found inside a vehicle in a Hilliard neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South around 8:50 a.m. Shortly before officers arrived, medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at the home and found evidence that a child was recently born.

After searching the area, arriving officers found the baby inside a vehicle parked in the backyard and quickly performed CPR.

The infant was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A woman believed to be the child’s mother was also taken to a hospital, but police did not provide additional information on possible injuries.

Hilliard police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the infant died.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and one of the worst calls to receive,” said Hilliard Chief of Police Michael Woods. “We’re focused on determining what happened to this child.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hilliard police at 614-876-7321.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.