2 dead in west Columbus house fire

A neighbor called to report the fire at a home in the 300 block of Lechner Avenue around 7:40 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men have died after a house fire in west Columbus Friday morning.  

A neighbor called to report the fire at a home in the 300 block of Lechner Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. 

Arriving crews found two men who were both taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Martin confirmed the first man's death around 8:25 a.m. The other man was pronounced dead shortly after at 8:39 a.m. 

The fire appears to have started near the back of the house, Martin said. Crews are investigating what led up to the fire. 

