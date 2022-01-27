Man indicted in fatal 2020 shooting of 2 men in Columbus

McGill and Freeman’s deaths were the 78th and 79th homicides in Columbus in 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man in Iowa has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two people in Columbus more than 17 months ago.

The Columbus Division of Police announced 29-year-old Tyrone Copeland has been indicted in the deaths of 24-year-old Marquayvius McGill and 21-year-old Dominique Freeman.

On Aug. 5, 2020, police were called to the 1000 block of Timberwood Drive just after 11 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his foot. He was taken to a local hospital.

Officers then found McGill and Freeman in the 4800 block of Timberwood Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

McGill and Freeman’s deaths were the 78th and 79th homicides in Columbus in 2020.