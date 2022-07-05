Man sentenced to at least 21 years for Linden fatal shooting in 2022

Ayub Issack, 21, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification and other charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for the death of a 46-year-old man in Linden last year and a robbery the year before.

Ayub Issack, 21, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification, having a weapon under disability, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

The involuntary manslaughter charge is for the fatal shooting of William Hinson on June 30, 2022, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Issack got into an altercation with Hinson in a parking lot along Hudson Street. As Hinson was driving away, Issack drew a weapon and fired at the vehicle. Hinson died from gunshot wounds.

A separate robbery case involving Issack happened on Oct. 1, 2021 when he tried to rob another man. Issack told the victim he had a handgun, according to the prosecutor's office.

Issack was arrested on July 5, 2022.

He received a sentence on the following counts:

11 to 16½ years for involuntary manslaughter

1 year for carrying a concealed weapon

3 years for the firearm specification

3 years for having a weapon under disability

3 years for robbery

