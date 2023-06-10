x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead after shooting in Franklinton

No suspect information has been released.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. One person was found dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Two people shot in Central Clintonville neighborhood

Before You Leave, Check This Out