1 dead after shooting in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. One person was found dead at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
