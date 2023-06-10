1 dead after shooting in Franklinton

No suspect information has been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. One person was found dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

