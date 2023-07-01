2 injured in southwest Columbus crash

Both people involved in the crash were taken to Grant Medical Center. One is in critical condition and the other person is described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Georgesville Road and Hall Road at 1:52 p.m.

All four lanes of Georgesville Road are closed at Clime Road while police investigate.