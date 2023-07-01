Motorcyclist dead after southeast Columbus crash

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man, was headed northbound on Alum Creek Drive, near Alum Industrial Drive, when the crash happened at 7:05 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in southeast Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man, was headed northbound on Alum Creek Drive, near Alum Industrial Drive, when the crash happened at 7:05 a.m.

Police said in a release that a man driving a Ford E-250 van southbound on Alum Creek Drive turned left and collided with the motorcyclist. The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

