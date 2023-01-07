Man killed in head-on crash in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A 65-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in Ross County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Pegan, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 50 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly after 9:45 p.m. At the same time, a driver in a Chevrolet Avalanche was turning eastbound from Rapid Forge Road onto U.S. Route 50 when the two vehicles struck head-on.
OSHP said Pegan died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Troopers told 10TV that the roadway was closed for approximately three hours following the crash. The crash remains under investigation.