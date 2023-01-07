Man killed in head-on crash in Ross County

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Rapid Forge Road Friday night.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A 65-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in Ross County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Pegan, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 50 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly after 9:45 p.m. At the same time, a driver in a Chevrolet Avalanche was turning eastbound from Rapid Forge Road onto U.S. Route 50 when the two vehicles struck head-on.

OSHP said Pegan died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.