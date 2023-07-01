Officer injured in Madison County crash; other driver believed to be impaired

Police said the other driver, a 24-year-old female, struck a utility pole after hitting the cruiser. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

LONDON, Ohio — An officer is recovering and a London Police Department cruiser is heavily damaged after being struck by a driver who police believed was impaired early Saturday.

The police department posted a statement to Facebook saying that the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. on West High Street near Midway Street.

Police said the other driver, a 24-year-old female, struck a utility pole after hitting the cruiser. She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.

The officer was treated and released from Madison Health with minor injuries.

In the statement, police wrote, “Needless to say this is not starting the holiday week in a safe manner. Please, do not drink and drive; and wear your seat belt. If you are with impaired friends and allow them to drive or are serving impaired drivers, you too are part of the problem. We are thankful the officer was able to react to take some evasive action, reducing the potential for serious injury.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

