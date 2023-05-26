2 Columbus middle school students hospitalized after eating marijuana gummies

The students were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital as a precaution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus middle school students were hospitalized after eating gummies infused with marijuana.

According to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson, medical personnel were called to the World Language Middle School on East Dominion Boulevard Friday morning for a possible overdose.

An investigation by the Columbus Division of Police and the district's safety and security team found both students ate marijuana-infused gummies.

The students were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital as a precaution.

The district said families have been notified about the incident and the principal is taking disciplinary actions.

School staff and CCS are working with police and other agencies in their investigation.

There's no word on if anyone is facing charges in this incident.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.