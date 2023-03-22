Columbus elementary students fall ill after eating marijuana gummies at school

The school discovered that a student had shared the gummies with the classmates who became ill.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two students at a Columbus elementary school became sick after eating marijuana gummies on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, the nurse at Fairwood Elementary School saw the students who became ill.

As a precaution, the students were transported to the hospital for further evaluation and the school notified their parents.

The spokesperson said it was learned during the school’s investigation that a student had shared the gummies with the students who became ill.

An administrator with the school sent out information to families Wednesday informing them of the situation and asking them to talk with their children about appropriate items to bring to school and the importance of not eating anything given to them by another student or adult.

A similar incident happened last April at Windermere Elementary School in Upper Arlington. A 10-year-old took her father's marijuana edibles to school and shared them with five students.