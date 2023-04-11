Police: 18-year-old woman charged after elementary students fell ill from THC gummies

Kweli Dixon has been charged with three counts of endangering children for the March 21 incident at Fairwood Elementary School.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old is facing charges after two kids became sick when they ate marijuana gummies at a Columbus elementary school last month.

The Columbus Division of Police said 18-year-old Kweli Dixon has been charged with three counts of endangering children for the March 21 incident at Fairwood Elementary School.

According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, a nurse at the school saw the students before they were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for further evaluation as a precaution.

The spokesperson said the district learned during its investigation that one student had shared the gummies with two other students who became ill.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the student who brought the gummies to school took one bite but threw it away because they didn’t like it. The other two students ate a couple of them and became sick.

Court records state the student who brought the gummies to school got them from Dixon’s purse. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Physical Abuse Unit at 614-645-2368.

