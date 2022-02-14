Columbus firefighter injured while battling fire in Short North

The firefighter was taken to Grant Medical Center, where his condition is described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in the Short North early Monday morning.

Firefighters received a report of the fire just before 2:25 a.m. in the area behind the Pearl Restaurant, located at 641 North High Street. At some point, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said crews learned the fire was actually at a house nearby on East Russell Street.

While responding to the fire, Martin said a firefighter was injured. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where his condition is described as stable.