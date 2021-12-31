15-year-old killed in east Columbus shooting

The teenager's death marks the 204th homicide in the city of Columbus this year, surpassing the highest-ever recorded in a calendar year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was found dead Friday morning after a shooting in the city's east side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Around 8:10 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ashburton Road and Mayfair Park Place after receiving reports of someone being shot.

Police found 15-year-old Tyshawn Dickerson, who was unresponsive and suffered a gunshot wound. Tyshawn was pronounced deceased at 8:20 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(84770>