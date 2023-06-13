2 men charged in deadly Near East Side shooting arrested

Police arrested one of the suspects, 32-year-old Davon Robinson, on May 17. The second suspect, 30-year-old Charles Calaway, was arrested in Norton, Virginia.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men suspected in the murder of a 28-year-old man in the Near East Side last month have been arrested.

On May 12, officers were called to the 900 block of Mount Vernon Avenue for a reported shooting in the King-Lincoln Bronzville neighborhood.

Two victims were found one block north on Atcheson Street. One of the victims, 28-year-old Javon Tucker, was taken to Grant Medical Center and died from his injuries. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, was grazed in the shooting and survived.

Police arrested one of the suspects, 32-year-old Davon Robinson, on May 17. The second suspect, 30-year-old Charles Calaway, was arrested in Norton, Virginia on June 10.

Both men are charged with murder. Robinson was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on additional charges, including aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging weapon on/near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm/motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

