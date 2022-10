The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North High Street at 9:45 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in downtown Columbus Sunday night.

Officers responded to the local hospital after Aniyah Elie took herself to get treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

Elie was pronounced dead Monday at 12:10 a.m., police said.