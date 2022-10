A spokesperson said no passengers were on board the van when it was taken.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found.

A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

The van was found on Lockbourne Road about 15 minutes later, according to a COTA spokesperson.

Police took a person into custody in connection to the incident.