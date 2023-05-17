14 Columbus organizations receive $250,000 as part of city grant to keep youth away from violence

The money will be split between 14 small grassroots organizations, including churches.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council approved $250,000 in funding earlier this week as a part of the Faith-Based & Community Organizations grant.

The money will be split between 14 small grassroots organizations, including churches.

The recipients include:

All Nations Worship Assembly Columbus

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church

Bronzeville Growers Market

City of Grace Church (dba). 5013c Christ Cathedral Church

Columbus Tigers Youth Development

J. Jireh Development Corporation (JJDC)

Linden Life Learning & Literacy

Ours Brothers Keepers

Prince of Peace SDA Church

Second Baptist Church of Columbus Ohio

Southfield Community Baptist Church

Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church

Twin Rivers (OH) Chapter of The Links Incorporated

We Are Linden

One of the recipients is the City of Grace church. Pastor Michael Young said the money will help them continue the work they have done for years with their summer youth programs, as well as programs towards mental health.

"The sooner a young person can identify and discover what their purpose is the more likely they are to take a positive path,” he said. His church will receive close to $11,000.

Ralph Carter with We Are Linden said they want young people to be engaged this summer and stay away from violence.

"The kids are going to be outside, they're going to be looking for something to do, let’s get them something positive to do,” said Carter.

His organization will receive $25,000.

"It's really helping us heighten our ambassador program, incentivizing these youth that we've been working with just letting them know that they're supported, they're loved,” said Carter.

Councilmember Nick Bankston said it's a way to make sure every organization is getting the help they may need.



"We need everyone that can raise their hand who is willing to work with our youth willing to work with our families will to say that I am going to give back to my community,” said Bankston.