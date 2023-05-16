City announces $20 million in funding for summer programs to keep youths away from crime

The programs are designed to help keep young people from being involved in crimes, keep them engaged and learn and build upon new skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is expected to announce on Tuesday that $20.1 million in funding will go toward supporting summer programs for children and teenagers in the city.

The programs focus on violence prevention, jobs training and employment opportunities and academic enrichment, according to a statement.

They are designed to help keep young people from being involved in crimes, keep them engaged and learn and build upon new skills.

Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita Reese and Department of Neighborhoods Director Carla Williams-Scott.

The announcement will be at the Brentnell Community Center at 11 a.m. You can watch the press briefing in the player below.

On Monday, the Columbus City Council voted to give $500,000 to two organizations in hopes of curbing violence in the Short North Arts District.

The money from the vote will go to the Short North Alliance and Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District to use toward safety and security in the area.

The groups received the same funding last year and used it toward safety initiatives and special duty officers to patrol the area.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.