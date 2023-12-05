Police reveal initiatives to crack down on crime in the Short North

On the city level, Columbus leaders are proposing half a million dollars to crack down on crime.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday will mark one week since shots were fired in the Short North, creating a chaotic scene.

Police said 10 people were hurt, three officers were involved, and eleven guns were found. One suspect has been arrested.

Police shared with 10TV the plan they are utilizing now to prevent a scene like that from happening again.

“The first thing that we're doing is we're increasing officer presence in the Short North,” said Deputy Chief Elrico Alli.

Deputy Chief Alli said you will see an increase in police presence -- and there will be officers you don't see -- working undercover. They are also reallocating officers from other areas to focus on the Short North.

“Also we're increasing the lighting throughout the area of the Short North. In the short term, we have some temporary lighting that's being installed because criminals hate lights so if we can light up the area not only are we deterring those criminals we're making sure that we can see everything going on,” he said.

It's all an effort to prevent something like what happened early Saturday morning, from happening again. 911 calls reveal the chaos.

One 911 caller said, "I'm in my apartment and it sounds like a million gunshots went off there are people screaming outside.”

As BCI investigates the part of this incident that involved police returning fire -- police are focused on making sure scenes like this one-- don't become the norm.

We asked: “What lessons were learned in the response this past weekend that will be applied going forward?”

“We need to have officers on the ready,” said Deputy Chief Alli. “And our highly trained police officers were in the right place at the right time.”

Meanwhile, the city has a plan of its own, which includes funding more resources to curb the violence.

On Monday’s council agenda, the city will consider a proposal to use $500,000 for safety initiatives in areas like the Short North. It's said to be in response to a "significant uptick in violent crime."