Police: 1 in serious condition after shooting in University District

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Columbus Friday evening.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 8:23 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of North High Street in the University District.
Police said one person was found in an alley and was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.
Details regarding what led up to the incident are not available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we work to get more information.
