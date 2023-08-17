Police investigating 3 separate shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured around Columbus

All three shootings in the Gahanna and Columbus areas took place between 6:15 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Stick with 10TV News as we learn more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police responded to three separate shootings all within an hour of each other around the Columbus area Thursday evening — a man and woman were killed and three other people were injured.

All three shootings are still under investigation.

The first incident took place on the city’s northeast side in the Northern Woods neighborhood.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 5300 block of Valley Lane East around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman who were shot outside.

Both were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital and the man was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

In Gahanna, officers were called to a shooting on Interstate 270 at Hamilton Road at 6:26 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Gahanna, a 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition after shots were fired into his vehicle.

The spokesperson said that another passenger in the vehicle was grazed by a bullet and taken to a nearby hospital in what is described as “stable” condition.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Two lanes were closed on I-270 while police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.

Police said the victim of another shooting in the city’s Far East side called 911 at 7:04 p.m. after reportedly being shot.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, but first responders located the victim in the 6000 block of East Main Street after they drove away from the incident.

They were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in what is described as “stable” condition.