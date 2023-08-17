OSHP: 1 taken to hospital following shooting at Ohio State Fairgrounds

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that 17th Avenue is open at this time and the fairgrounds are partially open.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Thursday morning. One person was left injured, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 700 block of East 17th Avenue on the state fairgrounds property. A weapon was recovered by authorities on the scene.

OSHP provided the following suspect description: medium-built male with dreadlocks and wearing black clothes. The suspect is not believed to be armed.

The injured person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in what troopers described as “stable” condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the OSHP Columbus Communications Center at 614-466-3830.

OSHP confirmed that 17th Avenue is open at this time and the fairgrounds are partially open.