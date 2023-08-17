Police: Man, woman dead after shooting in northeast Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman are dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police received a call of a shooting in the 5300 block of Valley Lane East in Columbus' Northern Woods neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were reportedly shot outside.

Both were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital and the man was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

The Columbus police’s homicide unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

