COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in east Columbus early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Stelzer Road near McCutcheon Road just after 1:20 a.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m., according to Columbus police.