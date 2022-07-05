Man dies after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting inside an east Columbus home, according to police.
Police dispatchers said officers were called to the 200 block of South Ashburton Road for a report of a shooting and a possible domestic situation, around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
Once officers arrived, police found the man shot. Medics took him to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.
Police at the scene told 10TV the shooting was a result of a dispute between family members.
One person has been detained in connection to the shooting, according to police.