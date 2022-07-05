x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after shooting in east Columbus

Police said the shooting happened on South Ashburton Road and was the result of a dispute between family members.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting inside an east Columbus home, according to police.

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the 200 block of South Ashburton Road for a report of a shooting and a possible domestic situation, around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

Once officers arrived, police found the man shot.  Medics took him to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Police at the scene told 10TV the shooting was a result of a dispute between family members.

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ 

Related Articles