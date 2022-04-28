Man indicted on charges in connection to fatal Hilltop shooting

A witness identified 18-year-old Tyreese Watkins through a photograph as one of the people who shot at the complex, court records say.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the Hilltop neighborhood late last month.

Tyreese Watkins, 18, is charged with six counts of felonious assault, discharging and brandishing a firearm and murder for the death of 31-year-old Soreta Hylton.

According to police, Hylton was struck by gunshots when someone shot into a home in the 1300 block of Vida Court on April 28.

Court documents state detectives recovered video of a gray vehicle backing into the front of the location. In the video, four people were seen getting out of the vehicle and firing multiple weapons before getting back in and taking off.

Detectives were able to identify Watkins after a witness came forward and pointed him out as one of the suspects in a photograph.