Union County man charged in deadly hit and run

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 75-year-old man has been indicted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Union County.

According to court records, Paul Mathers is charged in the death of Angela Lemaster.

Records from May 2 show Mathers was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Maple Ridge Road when he allegedly struck Lemaster with his vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

Dashcam from Mathers' truck shows he turned around and drove slowly past Lemaster as she was lying on the ground. He stopped some distance away before continuing to drive to his home, where deputies found his vehicle. It had damage consistent with the accident.