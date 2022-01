The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the East Linden area of Columbus.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Divot Place, which is near Wedge Street and Agler Road.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m.

There's currently no information about a suspect and no word on what led to the shooting.