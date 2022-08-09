Columbus police policy change puts restrictions on serving warrants overnight

Police Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo to the division about the policy change on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police made a policy change on Thursday regarding when officers can execute search warrants for lower-level offenses.

Police Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo to the division stating officers cannot execute arrest warrants at private homes for misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence, and non-violent felony offenses between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless it is approved by a lieutenant or someone with a higher authority.

The policy change does not apply to SWAT or task force personnel, according to the memo.

Although Bryant did not point to the incident, the change comes more than a week after 20-year-old Donovan Lewis was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Aug. 30 while officers were serving a warrant for his arrest. In the memo, Bryant said she "must not only look at individual incidents, but at the Division and its personnel as a whole" when it comes to policies and procedures.

Lewis was wanted for domestic violence, assault and improperly handling of a firearm, Bryant said during a press briefing last week.

Body camera footage shows officer Ricky Anderson handling a K9, opening up a door and firing one shot. The bullet struck Lewis, who was sitting up in a bed when the shot was fired.

Officers at the scene said when the door was opened, they saw Lewis raise his arms and holding onto something. No gun was recovered, but a vape pen was found.

Lewis' mother, Rebecca Duran, called the shooting "sickening" and wants charges to be filed against Anderson. Her family and their attorney called for a quick and independent investigation during a news conference held Thursday morning.