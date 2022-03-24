Girl basketball players look forward to OSU women’s Sweet 16 appearance

The Ohio State University women’s team will play in the Sweet 16 Friday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many young girls will be watching the Ohio State University Lady Buckeyes play in the Sweet 16 and be inspired that maybe they too can dance like the boys.

“It's a really good opportunity for me to get my energy out,” said 9-year-old Grace Towns, a basketball player at the Linden Recreation Center.

The Linden Recreation Center's team went undefeated this year. Last month, the team was also surprised with tickets to see the OSU women's basketball team play a nail biter win against Rutgers.

“I think our girls were still riding the wave of the game that they went to and they're excited,” said Ambrosia Lamarr, the recreation team’s coach.

So getting to watch the women's team play in the Sweet 16 on TV is a lesson in perseverance and heart.

“Nobody's really perfect from when they started so knowing that they're winning right now and that they're able to make it this far make it makes me feel like I can do the same,” said 13-year-old Martha Jiminez, who also plays on the recreation center’s basketball team.

The OSU Lady Buckeyes will be playing Friday at 7 p.m. against Texas.