1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside north Columbus apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside an apartment complex in north Columbus Friday morning.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court, just off Tamarack Boulevard, according to Columbus police.

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m. Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Fuqua, it's possible those involved in the shooting met for an online purchase, though that information is not confirmed.