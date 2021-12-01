1 dies following west Columbus shooting, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died following a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday morning.
Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting shortly after 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Brehl Avenue near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Central Avenue.
According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at 8:13 a.m.
Police did not provide further details, but did say a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The fatal shooting marks the 181st homicide police have reported in Columbus this calendar year.