1 dies following west Columbus shooting, suspect in custody

Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting shortly after 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Brehl Avenue.
Credit: Brehl Avenue Homicide - WBNS, Tino Ramos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died following a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday morning. 

Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting shortly after 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Brehl Avenue near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Central Avenue. 

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at 8:13 a.m. 

Police did not provide further details, but did say a suspect is in custody. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

The fatal shooting marks the 181st homicide police have reported in Columbus this calendar year. 

