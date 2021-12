Officers were able to locate a scene of the shooting in the 6000 block of McNaughten Center by following a trail of blood left by the victim, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot Thursday night in east Columbus.

Officers found the victim shortly after 10 p.m. on the 1300 block of Yorkland Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to Columbus police.

Officers were able to locate a scene of the shooting in the 6000 block of McNaughten Center by following a trail of blood left by the victim, police said.