x
1 dead after crash on state Route 61 in Crawford County

An investigation of the scene indicated that a silver Honda Civic was heading northbound when it went into the opposite lane of travel.
GALION, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash on state Route 61 in Crawford County Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on route 61, north of Crawford Morrow Line Road, at 8:37 a.m. 

An investigation of the scene indicated that a silver Honda Civic was heading northbound when it went into the opposite lane of travel and struck a Freightliner semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

