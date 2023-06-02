50-year-old man killed in Madison County crash

Investigators say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the cash. Robert Welch was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 50-year-old man was killed in a crash in Madison County Thursday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Robert Eugene Welch, of Plain City, was driving a gray 2016 Harley-Davidson Road Glide west on Price-Hilliards Road.

OSHP said Welch failed to negotiate a curve and rode off the right side of the road striking the ditch and overturning several times.

Welch was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the cash. Welch was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Pleasant Valley Township Fire and EMS and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.