Police: Motorcyclist killed in east Columbus crash involving SUV

The ramp from Interstate 270 North and South to OH-16 is closed at East Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the city’s east side Friday morning, Columbus police said. 

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in the area of McNaughten Road and East Broad Street. The Incident involved a motorcycle and a white SUV, dispatchers told 10TV. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at 11 a.m. Police said the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.  

East Broad Street at Rosehill Road to Interstate 270 is closed. The ramp from Interstate 270 North and South to OH-16 is also closed at East Broad Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates.

