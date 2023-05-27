1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Richland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred at the intersection of Lexington Springmill Road and Park Avenue West around 2:45 p.m.

ONTARIO, Ohio — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a three-vehicle crash in Richland County Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred at the intersection of Lexington Springmill Road and Park Avenue West in Ontario around 2:45 p.m.

According to patrol, 69-year-old Della Bekeleski was driving a Kia Soul northbound on Lexington Springmill Road and a man in another vehicle was headed westbound on Park Avenue West. Bekeleski failed to yield at a traffic stop and entered the intersection at a red light, striking the man’s vehicle.

As the Kia came to a stop, it crashed into another vehicle.

Bekeleski was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield, where she later died. The man was also taken to the hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center.