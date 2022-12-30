Ohio inmate escapes from behavioral hospital in Columbus

Jacob Davidson is accused of exchanging gunfire with a Bucyrus police officer back in November.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio inmate accused of exchanging gunfire with a police officer escaped from a behavioral hospital in Columbus Thursday night.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jacob Davidson was able to get away from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Back on Nov. 10, the Crawford and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to shooting incidents where one person was injured.

A suspect vehicle description was given to local law enforcement. A Bucyrus police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description.

Upon making a traffic stop, gunshots were exchanged between the driver, identified as Davidson, and the officer. Davidson was taken into custody without injury to either party.

Davidson was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to be held on a $2 million bond.

On Dec. 20, Davidson was transferred from the Crawford County Jail to Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital before his escape on Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol holds jurisdiction over the hospital and is investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it is unknown if Davidson has any weapons, but he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davidson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, blue eyes and brown unkept hair with a full beard.

If you see Davidson or have any information of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or 911.