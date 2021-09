The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died in a Columbus shooting late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:50 p.m.

The victim in the shooting was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.