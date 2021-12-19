1 burned in Franklinton house fire

The fire was at a home on North Guilford Avenue Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was burned while telling dispatchers about a house fire in Franklinton, according to Batallion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in a home on North Guilford Avenue and the conditions forced the firefighters to battle the flames from outside the home, Martin said.

The firefighters were eventually able to get the fire under control from inside the home.

The person who was burned was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Martin described the person's condition as stable.