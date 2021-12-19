Suspect arrested after man injured in Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured, and a suspect was arrested following a shooting Sunday morning in the Short North area of Columbus.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 700 block of North High Street.
Police report the victim was shot one time by the suspect, whom police have identified as 24-year-old Daniel Wolfe.
Wolfe left the area on foot and was arrested by officers a few blocks away.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was described as stable. He is expected to survive.
Wolfe is charged with felonious assault.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).