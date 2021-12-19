Suspect arrested after man injured in Short North shooting

According to police, the suspect left the area on foot after the shooting and was arrested by officers a few blocks away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured, and a suspect was arrested following a shooting Sunday morning in the Short North area of Columbus.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 700 block of North High Street.

Police report the victim was shot one time by the suspect, whom police have identified as 24-year-old Daniel Wolfe.

Wolfe left the area on foot and was arrested by officers a few blocks away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was described as stable. He is expected to survive.

Wolfe is charged with felonious assault.