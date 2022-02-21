Murder trial of Dr. William Husel begins Tuesday

Dr. William Husel faces 14 counts of murder. His trial is expected to take seven to eight weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Opening statements are expected to be given as the murder trial for Dr. William Husel, the former Mount Carmel critical care physician who is accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to patients under his care, is set to begin.

Dr. Husel is facing 14 counts of murder, representing the patients under his care.

Prosecutors allege that Husel ordered the excessive doses, and while his actions may have been done with compassion, they represent a crime.

Husel's defense team, which includes attorneys Jose Baez and Diane Menashe, argue Husel was providing comfort care to his patients in their final moments of life.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Mount Carmel Health system fired Husel in December 2018 after an internal investigation raised questions about the care he was giving to patients. His medical license was suspended a month later.

Prosecutors chose to dismiss 11 of the original 25 murder charges – focusing on 14 – most of whom received 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more.

The trial is expected to take seven to eight weeks.