Witness testimony continues for 2nd day of Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

After opening statements and testimony from a Columbus police officer, we're expecting to hear more witness testimony for the second day of the trial.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The murder trial of Dr. William Husel resumed for a second day Wednesday.

Husel, a former physician in Mount Carmel's intensive care unit, is accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to his patients, all of whom died. He was fired in December 2018 following an investigation from the hospital.

During the first day of the trial, prosecutors alleged the fentanyl doses Husel ordered for his patients were six to 20 times higher than the recommended equivalent dose of morphine. Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb said the orders were beyond "medical negligence...they were in factor murder."

Meanwhile, the defense argued Husel was merely providing his patients comfort care, and that the patients' diseases and removal from life support would have likely killed them.

Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder, all of which represent his former patients.