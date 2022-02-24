Pharmacist, others testify in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

Jurors expect to hear from more pharmacists and hospital staff who had knowledge about what went on inside the hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More testimony and insights from pharmacists and others inside the Mount Carmel West hospital are expected on Thursday as the murder trial of Dr. William Husel continues.

Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder, accused of ordering lethal amounts of fentanyl be given to his patients. He has pleaded not guilty. His defense team argues he was merely providing comfort care for his dying patients.

On Wednesday, a pharmacist, Talon Schroyer, testified that he thought Husel's fentanyl orders were "unusual" and questioned Husel about it. Husel told Schroyer that they were doing a procedure and Schroyer verified the order.

Schroyer reportedly asked a fellow pharmacist for advice, saying those dose amounts aren't unusual for Dr. Husel.

Schroyer also testified about how the pharmacy was bypassed – a critical element in the case – through the use of an override function on a Pyxis machine, which is an automated medication dispensing system that was used by Mount Carmel Health System.

He testified that it wasn’t “uncommon” for the override function to be used to gain access to medications.

Schroyer was among two dozen Mount Carmel employees later fired by the hospital in July after being accused of not escalating concerns.

Jurors expect to hear from more pharmacists and hospital staff who had knowledge about what went on inside the hospital on Thursday.