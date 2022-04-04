How experts say some common illnesses could lead to an ear infection

Experts say illnesses like a cold, the flu, or even seasonal allergies could make for the beginnings of an ear infection.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health experts have seen an increase in ear infections, and say there are some familiar illnesses to look out for that could lead to one in your household.

Dr. Mike Patrick with Nationwide Children's Hospital says illnesses like a cold, the flu, or even seasonal allergies could make for the beginnings of an ear infection.

“What happens is mouth bacteria go up the eustachian tube, which is a little tube that connects the middle throat to the back of the middle ear. When you have a lot of mucus it can get trapped, which leads to ear infections," said Patrick.

While it can be easy to identify a problem in older children who can verbalize their symptoms, determining the cause of an ear infection in an infant can be challenging.

Health care providers suggest watching for crying, irritability, tugging at the ear, trouble eating and fever.

Treatment for little ones six months and younger will include antibiotics, Patrick said. Older kids with mild symptoms may not need an antibiotic, but your pediatrician may suggest over-the-counter medication to help ease fever or pain.