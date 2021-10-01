Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine get COVID-19 booster shots

The governor said he and Fran got the shots at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine announced Friday they received their COVID-19 booster shots.

The governor said he and Fran got the shots at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center this week.

The couple received their first and second dose of the vaccine back in February at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

In his message Friday, DeWine encourages Ohioans who are eligible for the booster to visit the state's vaccine website to schedule an appointment.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups.

This week, Fran & I got our Pfizer #COVID19 booster shots at @OSUWexMed. I encourage Ohioans who are eligible for a booster to visit https://t.co/p44wrIdrBe to schedule an appointment to help ensure you maintain the highest protection over time and against variant strains. pic.twitter.com/CO2lFsP5Ls — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 1, 2021



Who is eligible to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

You must meet all of the following:

You've completed both doses of the Pfizer vaccine

It's been at least 6 months since your last dose was administered

You're 18 or old

And any one of the following: