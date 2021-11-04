DeWine discusses recent exposure to COVID-19 after 2 staffers test positive

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held media availability on Thursday afternoon to answer questions regarding his recent exposure to COVID-19.
The governor's office announced on Wednesday that he and first lady Fran DeWine were exposed to the virus after two staffers recently tested positive.
As a result, DeWine canceled his public events through Sunday.
His office said both had tested negative and had no symptoms, adding they are fully vaccinated and have received their COVID-19 booster shots.
In August 2020 the governor tested negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump. DeWine was an early and strong advocate for people to get the vaccine.