DeWine discusses recent exposure to COVID-19 after 2 staffers test positive

The governor and first lady have both tested negative and had no symptoms.
Credit: AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File
FILE - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, reacts after taking the oath of office alongside his wife Fran during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held media availability on Thursday afternoon to answer questions regarding his recent exposure to COVID-19.

You can watch the governor's comments in the player below:

The governor's office announced on Wednesday that he and first lady Fran DeWine were exposed to the virus after two staffers recently tested positive.

As a result, DeWine canceled his public events through Sunday.

His office said both had tested negative and had no symptoms, adding they are fully vaccinated and have received their COVID-19 booster shots.  

In August 2020 the governor tested negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump. DeWine was an early and strong advocate for people to get the vaccine.

