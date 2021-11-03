Gov. DeWine, first lady cancel public events after COVID exposure

Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to two staff members who have recently tested positive for COVID.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran have both been exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release sent from the Governor’s Office Wednesday.

Both the governor and first lady tested negative for the virus and have no symptoms at this time, according to the release, which adds they are fully vaccinated and have received their COVID-19 booster shots.

DeWine initially tested positive for the virus after taking a rapid-result antigen test back in August. The governor's office said another test for each by Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center returned negative results for DeWine and his wife.